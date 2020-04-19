Michelle Obama Will Read To Your Kids!

The former first lady is about to crack a few spines.

Lawyer, philanthropist, and author, Michelle Obama is about to give your kids the presidential treatment and read books directly to them via live stream.

“I’m thrilled to share some of my favorite children’s books and give kids an opportunity to practice their reading (while giving families a much-needed break!)’ she announced on Twitter.

It’s part of a read-along on PBS, a nonprofit broadcaster in the States, which is also home to children’s favourite, Sesame Street.

Mondays with Michelle starts this Monday April 20 at 12pm ET (that’s Tuesday in Australia) with one of her favourite books – The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. And thanks to the power of technology your kids get to join in online on Facebook or Youtube!

We’ve crunched the numbers for you and figured out when you need to wake them up.

It’s 12am for WA; 1:30 for SA and NT; and 2am for TAS, VIC, NSW, QLD and ACT.

“Who’s Michelle Obama?” your 5-year-old will ask. To which you will incredulously respond, “WHAT?! That’s it! A child in my house doesn’t know who Michelle Obama is?! I am BEYOND disappointed in you!”

From there, you can either go chronologically through her life from the beginning to now, or work backwards like an encyclopedic Benjamin Button whose whole life is solely focused on Michelle Obama’s. If your kid really doesn’t understand why they should be waking up in the middle of the night to watch her live stream read-along, you can pick up where she’s left off and read a book to your kids – starting with Michelle Obama’s memoir.