A statement from Healthcare Australia.

Firstly and importantly All of the healthcare workers across the country are doing an amazing job in unprecedented times and very challenging conditions. I do not want to see any reports that undermine what awesome people they are and the differences they make every day to everyone they support.

No one expected the impact COVID-19 would have on our lives and in particular our borders. The decision to quarantine all inbound travellers to Australia for 14 days resulted in an extraordinary combined and collaborative response to mobilise hotels, healthcare workers and support systems with state and federal governments.

Healthcare Australia continues to work in partnership with WA Health to ensure the health and wellbeing of all quarantined guests in Western Australian.

The Quarantine hotels were established in a rapidly moving and reactionary environment and everyone involved has done an exceptional job during the set up phase. Policies and procedures have been established in conjunction with WA Health and other support networks to ensure guest health and wellbeing is supported during their 2 week quarantine period. We have nurses on all sites 24/7 and Doctors on all sites during the day plus on-call after hours to ensure continuous medical support is provided for all guests.

Kind Regards

Stuart Webster

General Manager Nursing WA/R&R, Community Care, Allied Health