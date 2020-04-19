A statement From WA Health

Comments attributed to Dr Robyn Lawrence, Deputy Chief Health Officer and Incident Controller:

The protection of the Western Australian community is paramount to the WA Health response, and like all states and territories in Australia, hotels are used to quarantine people who are not granted an exemption to quarantine at home, or those who live interstate or overseas who have finished their journey in Western Australia.

While every effort is made to ensure these people are as comfortable as possible, the Department of Health is cognisant that 14-days forced quarantine in a confined space can be confronting for some. These people are provided with access to community and welfare support services, as well as having onsite and on-call doctors and nurses.

The Department of Health thanks all who have completed, or are currently in quarantine for their cooperation to help save lives and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Hotel quarantine did not commence in Western Australia until 26 March. Since 26 March, more than 2400 people have been placed in hotels for quarantine. As of 19 April, 672 people remain under quarantine orders in hotels.

Since 26 March, a total of 105 people associated with hotel quarantine have either tested positive, have been a close contact of a confirmed case or are currently pending the outcome of test results.

There have been a number of Western Australian residents who have been released from hotel isolation due to medical reasons, which have been verified through communication with their normal, treating GP or an onsite clinician. However, these people are still required to remain in quarantine until they have served their 14-day period, but within a more appropriate setting for the condition, which is generally at their home.

The approval of exemptions is through WA Police and where required, the Deputy Chief Health Officer/Incident Controller may provide advice to assist Police.

In Western Australia, the WA Police are provided with a list of those who have been granted an exemption to quarantine at home, and can follow up on people as required to ensure they remain in quarantine.

Response provided to media on 8 and 9 April 2020:

This is obviously an incredibly difficult and distressing situation for the family and our thoughts are with them.

WA Health is investigating this incident as a priority. This includes reviewing the nursing and medical support – for around 2000 guests at seven hotels across Perth and almost 200 people on Rottnest Island – to ensure they have the very best access to care.

It is the responsibility of Healthcare Australia to determine the staffing ratio of rostered nurses and doctors required to meet the needs of people in quarantine at Crown.

It is important to note that the people inside quarantine at Crown are not hospital patients - if they require clinical care they are transferred to hospital.

PPE was always available at Crown and is restocked as necessary.