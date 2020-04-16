Detainees In On-Shore Detention Fear They Will Die From Coronavirus Outbreak

Detainees at Australia's on-shore detention centres are pleading to be released, fearing the conditions inside the facilities are a potential breeding ground for coronavirus.

There are currently about 1400 hundred refugees and asylum seekers detained in immigration detention centres across Australia, according to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

Of those, 260 are being housed in hotels known as 'APODS' or alternative places of detention.

But some living in APODS say the living conditions are anything but luxurious.

Those who spoke with The Project believe overcrowding and a lack of hygiene inside the hotels could lead to a coronavirus outbreak inside.

National READ MORE 'Dangerous': Refugees Fear Coronavirus Outbreak In Detention Centres Refugees at a makeshift detention centre in inner Brisbane are worried about the spread of COVID-19 given the cramped conditions they're living in.

Mostafa Azimitabar, a Kurdish refugee, was medevaced to Australia from Papua New Guinea about six months ago and is now living inside an APOD at the Mantra Hotel in Melbourne.

He told The Project most of his inmates are either sick or injured.

He said he suffers from asthma, PTSD and mental health problems.

Azimitabar said it's impossible to maintain social distancing measures -- put in place across the rest of Australia to protect from the spread of coronavirus-- inside an APOD.

"We are spending 23 hours a day in our rooms, there's no outdoor space for breathing here, there's no place for walking," he said.

"Even the corridor is less than one and a half metres."

Azimitabar is also concerned that detainees are being exposed to dozens of guards who they come into contact with every day.

"Most of them, they don't use gloves and mask, they don't practice the social distancing," he said.

He claimed he's also seen some of the guards coughing or with runny noses but when he asked managers about it, he was told the guards might have had hayfever.

Crime READ MORE Fears Of 'Devastating' Coronavirus Outbreak In Prisons, But NSW Resists New Early Release Powers NSW has "no immediate plans" to use new powers and release prisoners early over virus overcrowding fears, despite calls from justice advocates to mitigate possible "devastating" effects.

Medical colleges and human rights organisations have repeatedly called on the government to immediately release people from immigration centres across the country. They argue it would reduce the imminent risk of an outbreak inside centres and also the risk of further community transmission and strain on the healthcare system.

Some countries, including the U.K., have already begun releasing detainees to protect them from the virus.

President of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, John Wilson, has warned that an outbreak in a confined space such as a detention centre could be similar to what has been seen on board cruise ships.

"What it would mean suddenly was that workers in detention centres are also at higher risk and that also poses a bigger risk to their families and the community," he told The Project.

Human rights lawyer Dr Carolyn Graydon said there was "absolutely no justifiable reason" to keep people inside known high-risk conditions.

""All of these people were pre-screened for any character or security issues before they were transferred to Australia," she said.

"They should be released into the community to protect them from the risk of COVID-19."

At another APOD in Brisbane, some detainees said they also have no way of protecting themselves from the virus.

According to some of the detainees inside, the hotel they are staying in was initially for 80 people, but that number has nearly doubled with many men transferred from larger detention centres.

Iranian refugee Amin Afravi was moved to the APOD two weeks ago. He said he was forced in with handcuffs and was left with some injuries to his shoulder and knee after he was dragged on the ground.

"They need to set us free before everyone gets sick and it will be the end of our lives," Afravi told The Project.

We are afraid we are going to die in a detention centre.

A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs told The Project there were currently no detainees in immigration detention facilities who have tested positive to COVID-19.

Anyone who displays symptoms of the virus would be tested and quarantined in line with advice from health officials.

"Infection control plans are in place and plans to manage suspected cases of COVID-19 have been developed and tested," the spokesperson said.

"The ABF, and service providers, remain focused on the health and safety of all detainees and staff during this time."

The spokesperson said increased cleaning of communal and high traffic areas inside detention centres was being implemented and social distancing markings introduced.

"Staff are adhering to social distancing requirements.

"Detainees have access to cleaning supplies and hygiene products. Detainees can request additional cleaning supplies should they be required."

Speaking from the APOD in Melbourne, Azimitabar said he worries that if he catches the disease, he will die because of his asthma.

"Everyone here is sick mentally and physically," he said.

"It's a really stressful time for everyone because we are panicking, we don't want to catch the virus."

Mantra Hotels has been contacted by The Project for comment.

Contact the author: vgerova@networkten.com.au