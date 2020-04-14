We Need To Talk About Zumping

As people have moved to dating via video conference, the inevitable has followed: dumping over video conference or to put it simply ‘zumping’.

Zumping sounds like a toddler trying to say ‘something’ which is much cuter than what it actually means. It is in fact a combination of Zoom and dumping. It means you got dropped on video chat.

When used in a sentence it might sound like, “Yeah bro, I’ve been zumping chicks all over the city” or “I can’t believe he just zumped me, apparently he’s been dating girls all over the city”.

Online video dating, once a last resort for long-distance couples trying to make it work is now literally the only legal option for singles looking to mingle. Isolation can be a lonely time so why not get out there (so to speak) and use some of this downtime to meet potential (future), lovers.

It’s hard to say whether dumping someone over Zoom, sorry zumping, is better than just receiving a straight forward text message. At least the latter would use less of your data – and you’re going to need it more then ever so you can watch re-runs of Sex And The City to help you get over your 2-week online fling.

You could try ghosting them; sure it’s not really respected but they don’t know where you live! They’ve likely seen your wallpaper from behind your head during a video date but it would take some Fatal Attraction ex-partner determination to track you down based on that.

Personally, I would appreciate a face (via video) to face breakup, but only if we have already met in person. I would also make them put on the foot face filter the moment 'it's over' left their foot mouth. If we’ve simply video chatted a few times I’m not going to be offended receiving a text saying that its off…I mean how was it even on? I will still respond with a poo emoji and the word ‘you’ next to it, but hey, I’m a catch.

The term zumping is very new. It came about recently when producer/writer Julia Moser tweeted, “Am I the first person who’s been dumped via Zoom?”. Not long after, people were responding with their personal stories about how they too had been dumped via Skype or Zoom.

If you do decide to break a heart on Skype, it’s still called zumping. One silly word is enough, don’t go calling it Skyvorce or anything, we don’t have time for this many new words…actually we have so much time.

Also stick to the private conversations, don’t head over to Houseparty app and risk 4 of your ex’s mates jumping in on the chat – they will probably bored enough to stay and watch.