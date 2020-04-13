Kondo's Tips For Working From Home

The queen of organisation Marie Kondo shares some tips for getting the most out of your working from home environment

Working from home is a relatively new concept to many of us and one we are currently still trying to adjust to. As I write this article in my pyjamas's I’m tempted to say I’m not quite successfully doing it.

Marie Kondo has made her legacy working in and tidying other people’s houses, but she too, yes just like us messy pigs, is working from home these days.

While running her business from a home office, Kondo is also taking care of her young children who are home from school, cooking meals and no doubt keeping things to a borderline scary level of tidiness.

Working from home was as unexpected for Kondo as it was for the rest of us. Kondo was even meant to be touring her new book Joy at work – a guide to living your best work office life. She got a little unlucky releasing a book all about going to work moments before COVID-19 took hold of the world, but thankfully, she says her advise translates well to our new working from home lifestyle.

“I believe that fundamentally it’s the same whether you’re working in your work space at home or in your office,” Kondo tells PEOPLE.com

Kondo believes the key is creating a healthy environment, having a consistent routine, taking time to recharge, and accepting that, yes, sometimes things are going to be chaotic.

Is setting up a fold-able picnic table or as I call it “desk” under the staircase considered a healthy environment? For my sake, I hope so!

Here are five of Kondo’s best tips to make working from home easier and of course, a little more joyful.

1. Leave Your Bedroom (If You Can)

I’m worried about those who can’t leave their bedroom.

I’m assuming Kondo is speaking to the share house community, who can leave their room but choose not to - the only thing worse than small talk with work mates is small talk with housemates.

If she is not speaking to them then she is talking to someone who may be trapped in their room. Did the door handle fall off? If so, call the police for help, I’m sure your boss will understand why you took a break from organising your bed desk.

“Even if you don’t have a work desk at home, sit up straight at your dining table or kitchen counter,” says Kondo. “And do something that signals the start of your work day.”

2. Add an Item that Sparks Joy

For Kondo’s it’s a small wooden egg, that sits on the desk and that’s meant to be rolled under the palm as a meditation.

For me, a wooden egg only sparks confusion, distractions and questions. Who thought of this? Why an egg and not just a wood ball? Why not a wooden chicken? Which came first? Did I get an egg for the desk because I can’t focus or can I not focus because there’s an egg on my desk?

Anyway, Kondo calls these “joy plus” pieces and they don’t count as clutter! She says a houseplant works, too. I might go with a fern.

3. Remember to Take Breaks

“If you work from home, you tend to lose track of time,” says Kondo. “Designate a time for a coffee or tea break. Step away use this time to fully disconnect and recharge.”

Similarly, remember to work! Definitely designate some time to work.

4. Keep Your Work Space Tidy

One wooden egg is fine, but don’t go buying a dozen!

PEOPLE.com states that Kondo’s work surface holds her computer, a charging pad and a tray from her line to keep small items.

“Put only what’s essential on your work surface,” she says. “This is extremely important and will allow you to focus on your work and minimize the time you are looking for the things you need.”

Kondo suggests putting distracting items out of sight. This is one I’ve taken on board and decided to move my 5000 piece puzzle off my one metre sq plastic desk.

5. Make a Schedule for Kids…

Creating a line-up for each day is “so important,” says Kondo, so kids know what to expect when their routine is out of whack.

I don't have any kids so I’ve made the neighbour's kids a schedule and dropped it in the letterbox, I’ve suggested they have 5 hours of recorder practice each day.

I’m sure their parents will appreciate the routine I have helped them create.