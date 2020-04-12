'Go Outside And Scream': How This Mother Has Been Managing Years Of Social Distancing

As billions of people struggle to adjust to daily life given increasing social distancing measures, one Aussie mother shares how she has survived years of it.

Speaking to The Project's Lisa Wilkinson, Charlotte Nash has less than a handful of survival tips.

The mother-of-two has been social distancing and largely self-isolating since 2017, when her daughter Zoe was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of three.

"They have to completely restart her immune system, so there is no immune system. Then, her body has to create a new immune system," she said.

And just as she was starting to get well enough to be exposed to other people, Charlotte said the family is back to being stuck at home.

"Heartbreaking. Honestly, it's been really, really, really hard for me personally," she told The Project.

It felt like a tsunami coming back towards you again. Because we’re supposed to be moving away from this.

This means the Nash family is back utilising tried and tested strategies including daily routines and rotating toys.

"I think a lot of parents right now, have got a new found respect for teachers and what they deal with every single day," she said.

Charlotte is also not afraid of expressing exactly what she's feeling, even if it means the neighbours hear.

"Just go outside and scream," she said.

