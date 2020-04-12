Even Kate And Wills Are On Zoom

British Royalty are zooming to classrooms.

Hello there, royal watchers.

Proving they are the Royals of the modern generation, this week Kate and Wills used Zoom to speak to children in classrooms whose parents are first responders in the UK.

‘Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children’ the Instagram post explained. ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter.’

And wish them they did! In the post uploaded to the Kensington Royal account, Kate and Wills in reasonably relaxed attire zoom’ed in on classrooms where children wore bunny ears and showed crafts they had made. Touchingly, some were paintings of their mothers who are nurses.

It was a heartwarming lift of the spirits and some royal gossip was even revealed – Wills has been getting into the chocolate supply!

Check out the video here: