Are We All Having More Dreams In Lockdown?

I swear I had a dream about this.

Many people around the world are reporting that they are having far more dreams in lockdown than what they were having before the COVID-19 outbreak. And with 2.6 billion people are in some kind of lockdown at the moment, you better believe that’s a lot of psychedelic imagining.

Whilst the evidence is ultimately anecdotal, many are also reporting that not only are they remembering more dreams, the dreams are far more vivid. In fact, we asked around our virtual office and almost all of us reported we were having more dreams and they were more detailed than the usually. From the good, to bad, to downright strange.

Psychologists and sleep therapists have long looked at dreams to measure how we are processing the events around us. If you’re having good dreams – you’re probably handling the current stressors in your life in an OK way. If you’re having nightmares, there’s likely something in your life that’s stressing you out in real life that you aren’t able to mentally put – ahem – to bed.

Psychologists have also seen the connection between levels of stress and the vividness of our dreams. Chemicals and neurotransmitters that are activated in our brains during the day can remain during sleep and cause dreams to appear more vividly.

Given that we’re currently in a global pandemic that has severely disrupted our lives in a few short weeks, it’s no wonder that many of us are experiencing far more vivid dreams. It’s a lot for a brain to process.

If you’re actually feeling pretty perky about the dreams you’re having, it could also be that our sleep cycles are going far deeper into R.E.M sleep as all the other things we had on that prevented us from getting enough sleep have essentially been cancelled. And when we do wake up, we have time to reflect on what weird little adventures our brain got up to the night before. For many of us, we’re no longer rushing out of bed to get ready and to work on time.

Dreams have long been thought to be a window into the subconscious, so if you’re wondering what exactly your brain is up to, now would be a great time to wake up and start journaling what dreams you had. Who knows, maybe there’s something you’re not addressing? However, if you’re wearing socks to bed and eating a giant amount of cheese before nodding off, that could be the source of your nightmares.