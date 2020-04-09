Statement From The Department Of Education, Skills, And Employment

Statement attributed to a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment:

Australia’s child care centres were experiencing mass withdrawals which threatened their ability to provide care and continuity of education, particularly to the children of essential workers and disadvantaged children.

In response, our Government has introduced a new system to ensure families can still access quality child care while viability of services is maintained.

In developing this new package the government listened to the concerns of peak industry organisations and the sector.

Through the Relief Package, services will receive a weekly payment from the government calculated to be 50 per cent of the services’ revenue up to the existing hourly rate cap, based on the fortnight before 2 March 2020. The Relief Package payment will complement the JobKeeper payment.

Eligible child care workers will receive the JobKeeper payment of $1500 a fortnight from the Government.

Eligible centres could also apply for small business payments such as the Boost to Employer Cashflow measure – potentially receiving between $20,000 and $100,000 to help with wage costs.

A supplementary payment is also available through the Exceptional Circumstances Supplementary Relief Payment to eligible services.

If a service has questions about how the new Relief Package will work they should contact the Department of Education, Skills and Training.