Statement From Coles Regarding Our Cancer In A Crisis Story

Comments from a Coles spokesperson:

“We understand that given the current restrictions it can be challenging for some of our customers to visit our shops, so we are looking at a number of ways to deliver food and grocery essentials to vulnerable members of the community.

Early last week we became aware of the issues for families affected by cancer through our long-term partner, Redkite. Our Coles Online team immediately worked with Redkite to sign on families who have children affected by cancer.

The Coles Online Priority Service (COPS) now has more than 100,000 active customers and we are working hard with government departments to identify other groups who should be added to this service.

Many of our customers are also reaching out to friends, family and neighbours to do their shopping for them, and to make this easier we have opened up Community Hour from 7am to 8am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to those shopping on behalf of vulnerable people. All they need to do is bring their government-issued Pensioner Concession Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Companion Card, Seniors Card or other valid ID when they visit our store.”