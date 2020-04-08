Advertisement
Statement From Woolworths Regarding Our Cancer In A Crisis Story

People line up in front of Woolworths. Image: AAP

Comments from a Woolworths spokesperson:

  • We appreciate customers receiving treatment for cancer may not want to visit our stores right now.
  • Through our Priority Assistance service, we've been offering dedicated home delivery windows to many vulnerable customers, including those with compromised immunity.
  • As of Monday, we've made Community Pick Up orders available in more than 700 stores across Australia.
  • This allows eligible Priority Assistance customers to place an order online and have a family member, friend or neighbour pick it up on their behalf.
