Statement From Woolworths Regarding Our Cancer In A Crisis Story
Comments from a Woolworths spokesperson:
- We appreciate customers receiving treatment for cancer may not want to visit our stores right now.
- Through our Priority Assistance service, we've been offering dedicated home delivery windows to many vulnerable customers, including those with compromised immunity.
- As of Monday, we've made Community Pick Up orders available in more than 700 stores across Australia.
- This allows eligible Priority Assistance customers to place an order online and have a family member, friend or neighbour pick it up on their behalf.