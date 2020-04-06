Miguel's BBQ Flatbread, Sweet Potato Hummus, Grilled Chorizo and Broccollini Recipe

Miguel Maestre's kid friendly recipe as seen on The Project.

INGREDIENTS

For the flatbread:

500g self-raising flour

500g greek yoghurt

6 stems fresh thyme (leaves only)

4 stems fresh rosemary (leaves only)

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Spare flour for dusting the bench and kneading the dough

For the hummus:

1 large golden sweet potato

5 sprigs thyme, leaves picked

Salt and pepper

100 mL olive oil

1 small clove garlic

1/3 tsp ground cumin, plus extra to garnish

3 tsp tahini

1 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Juice of ½ lemon

And:

4 grilled free range Maestre chorizo sausages

1 grilled bunch broccolini

Sea salt flakes

Extra virgin olive oil for garnish

FLATBREAD METHOD:

Put the flour in a big mixing bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the yogurt to the well. These are the two ingredients that will make your bread.

Next, add the flavouring. Season with salt and pepper and add fresh thyme, rosemary and a splash of olive oil. You can experiment with alternative herbs in this step if you prefer.

Mix all together with your hands until the dough is combined. If dough is too dry, add more yogurt. If it is too wet, add more flour.

Flour your work surface and knead the ball of dough with your hands until it becomes a nice ball.

Divide into 6 portions and roll into a flat circle, pizza thickness, with a rolling pin.

Brush with olive oil and grill on a medium barbecue for about 4 mins until you get lovely grill marks.

MIGUEL’S SWEET POTATO HUMMUS METHOD

Preheat oven to 250C or maximum heat.

Halve sweet potato and score the cut side in a criss-cross pattern. Place cut side up on a roasting tray, sprinkle with thyme leaves, season and drizzle with 20mL of the olive oil.

Roast for around 30 minutes, or until soft.

Scoop cooked sweet potato flesh out of the skin and blend with garlic, cumin, tahini, chickpeas, lemon juice and remaining olive oil.

Season and serve sprinkled with cumin and a drizzle of olive oil.

Once flatbread and hummus are ready, spread hummus on top of flatbreads and top with grilled chorizo and broccolini; season and garnish with splash of extra virgin olive oil and a splash of lemon juice