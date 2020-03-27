My Kids Are 9 and 5, What a Way To Make A Living?

In these new and challenging times it is important we try to see silver linings, and one thing that COVID 19 has managed to do is bring families together; especially families of young children. If you’re like me you’ll now be working in a home office while you hear your children playing in the lounge room, or bouncing a ball in the backyard or… hang on, one of them is knocking at the door.

“Well just get a piece of fruit… in the bottom of the fridge… yes you can have the strawberries, just leave some for breakfast tomorrow”

Sorry, where was I? Yes, the delights of working from home with small children. Not having to deal with the morning commute, being comfortable in your own space, and… sorry, I’ll be right back, I just heard something break.

Urgh, where was I, also does anyone know if glaziers are still operating? They are essential services right? Yes, the joys of working from home, getting to sit together for lunch, as a family, instead of in a beige staff kitchen, or over your computer, making small talk with Karen from account… Hang on…

“OH FOR GODS SAKE BOYS STOP BOUNCING THE BALL INSIDE! NO YOU CAN’T PLAY ON THE IPAD. BECAUSE I SAID NO. DRAW A PICTURE OR PLAY WITH YOUR LEGO”

And while we have all had to adapt to change in these uncertain times maybe slowing down and spending time with our loved ones is what a lot of us needed, a chance to reconnect… sorry, give me a second, I’ll be back.

“What’s wrong? Well why did he do that? And you’re sure you did nothing to provoke him? He just came and ripped up your drawing for no reason? Well when Mum is out of the shower we will deal with what to do as a family. Because I’m working. Writing. No, because I need the computer. It is fair mate, because I’m not just going to play Minecraft on it”

Because at the end of our life, when we look back at those moments that made us happy, it won’t include spreadsheets or invoices or morning meetings, it will include watching our children grow and laugh and learn…WHAT THE F@#$ WAS THAT?!... sorry, give me two seconds.

“WHAT JUST HAPPENED? WHAT WERE YOU DOING ON TOP OF THE CUPBOARD? SERIOUSLY WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU TWO KIDS? WOULD YOU ACT LIKE THIS AT SCHOOL? NO? WELL DON’T DO IT HERE”

Because at the end of the day, as parents all know, nothing is more important than your children.

Still would love to sit in silence with Karen from accounts for a bit.