Statement From DFAT Regarding The Costa Victoria

A spokesperson from Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade provided the following statement

The Australian Government is monitoring more than 30 cruise ships with over 3000 Australians on board.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is in discussions with Costa Cruises regarding the Costa Victoria, which is scheduled to dock in Venice on 28 March.

We have raised our concerns in relation to the suitability of Venice as a port for Australians to disembark at this point in time given the serious issues associated with the impact of coronavirus in that part of Italy. We are therefore working with Italian authorities to identify an alternative port for passengers to disembark safely and to return to Australia.