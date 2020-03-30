Advertisement
Tonight On The Project: Julia Baird & David Genat!

Julia Baird & David Genat

The Project staff

2020-03-30T23:00:25+00:00

What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!

What you need to know
  • The fines you could face if you flout social distancing.
  • How COVID-19 will impact regional towns.
  • The scientist whose attempt to help battle coronavirus led to him having a bunch of magnets up his nose.
  • How should we regulate kids' screen time in these peculiar times?
  • We chat with host and commentator Dr Julia Baird.
  • Plus the winner of Survivor All-Stars, David Genet!

THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Celia Pacquola Steve Price

TUESDAY

Julia Baird David GenetFitzy

WEDNESDAY

Ryan Tedder

THURSDAY

Em Rusciano Aaron Chen

FRIDAY

