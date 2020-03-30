Tonight On The Project: Julia Baird & David Genat!
What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!
What you need to know
- The fines you could face if you flout social distancing.
- How COVID-19 will impact regional towns.
- The scientist whose attempt to help battle coronavirus led to him having a bunch of magnets up his nose.
- How should we regulate kids' screen time in these peculiar times?
- We chat with host and commentator Dr Julia Baird.
- Plus the winner of Survivor All-Stars, David Genet!
THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Celia Pacquola Steve Price
TUESDAY
Julia Baird David GenetFitzy
WEDNESDAY
Ryan Tedder
THURSDAY
Em Rusciano Aaron Chen
FRIDAY
