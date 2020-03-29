Tonight On The Project: Celia Pacquola!
What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!
What you need to know
- Explaining the latest social distancing measures across the country.
- Getting a handle on schooling from home.
- The details of the government's financial assistance package.
- How to get the government's COVID-19 apps, and how they'll help.
- The disgusting and dangerous fatbergs developing in our sewers.
- Plus Dancing With The Stars winner Celia Pacquola joins us!
THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Celia Pacquola Steve Price
TUESDAY
Fitzy
WEDNESDAY
Ryan Tedder
THURSDAY
Em Rusciano Aaron Chen
FRIDAY
More info on our regular guests here.