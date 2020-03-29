Advertisement
Tonight On The Project: Celia Pacquola!

Celia Pacquola

The Project staff

2020-03-29T23:00:25+00:00

What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!

What you need to know
  • Explaining the latest social distancing measures across the country.
  • Getting a handle on schooling from home.
  • The details of the government's financial assistance package.
  • How to get the government's COVID-19 apps, and how they'll help.
  • The disgusting and dangerous fatbergs developing in our sewers.
  • Plus Dancing With The Stars winner Celia Pacquola joins us!

THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Celia Pacquola Steve Price

TUESDAY

Fitzy

WEDNESDAY

Ryan Tedder

THURSDAY

Em Rusciano Aaron Chen

FRIDAY

More info on our regular guests here.

