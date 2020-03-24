Advertisement
Tonight On The Project

The Project staff

2020-03-24T23:00:25+00:00

What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!

What you need to know
  • Sorting through the confusion about Australia's lockdown measures.
  • The chaos unfolding on cruise ships.
  • What are some cool things you can do while you're stuck at home?
  • How is COVID-19 going to hit young and sick people?
  • Plus Fitzy joins us from isolation, while Dr Chris Brown is our remote panellist!

THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Steve Price

Dave Hughes

TUESDAY

Monty Dimond

WEDNESDAY

Dr Chris Brown

Fitzy

THURSDAY

Em Rusciano

Kate Langbroek

FRIDAY

