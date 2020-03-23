Tonight On The Project
What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!
What you need to know
- What impact will drawing down on your super early have on your retirement?
- We give you a crash course in social distancing.
- The NSW farmer tackling climate change by getting his cattle to belch less.
- Tarzan chats to us about his Survivor experience.
- Plus a much needed dose of good news!
THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Steve Price
TUESDAY
Monty Dimond
WEDNESDAY
Fitzy
THURSDAY
Em Rusciano
Kate Langbroek
FRIDAY
