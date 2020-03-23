Advertisement
MENU

Tonight On The Project

The Project staff

2020-03-23T23:00:25+00:00

What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!

What you need to know
  • What impact will drawing down on your super early have on your retirement?
  • We give you a crash course in social distancing.
  • The NSW farmer tackling climate change by getting his cattle to belch less.
  • Tarzan chats to us about his Survivor experience.
  • Plus a much needed dose of good news!

THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Steve Price

Dave Hughes

TUESDAY

Monty Dimond

WEDNESDAY

Fitzy

THURSDAY

Em Rusciano

Kate Langbroek

FRIDAY

More info on our regular guests here.

Related Content

The Project

Health Minister's Office Response To Thalidomide Victims

1 min read

The Project

Are The Nats In Crisis?

3 min read

The Project

Jack De Belin To Sue The NRL Over Suspension

2 min read