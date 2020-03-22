Tonight on The Project: Dave Hughes & Dami Im!
What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!
What you need to know
- Australia faces the reality of our new isolated lives.
- What do the sweeping welfare measures mean for you?
- Should the NRL follow the AFL's lead and suspend their season?
- How is COVID-19 going to impact the homeless?
- We chat to Dami Im about her experience on Dancing With The Stars.
- Plus Hughesy Skypes in!
THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Steve Price
Dave Hughes
Dami Im
TUESDAY
Monty Dimond
WEDNESDAY
Fitzy
THURSDAY
Em Rusciano
Kate Langbroek
FRIDAY
