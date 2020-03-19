Tonight on The Project: Nurse Georgie Carroll & Alan Fletcher!
What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!
What you need to know
- Why panic buying at supermarkets and pharmacies is just not necessary.
- What help is available for people who are struggling in this tough time?
- The new measures being taken to tackle COVID-19.
- How you can mark Anzac Day after dawn service cancellations.
- Neighbours' Alan Fletcher gets the Sam Taunton interview treatment.
- Plus the hilarious Nurse Georgie Carroll joins us, direct from self-isolation!
THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST
SUNDAY
Steve Price
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
Karl Chandler and Tommy Dassalo
FRIDAY
Nurse Georgie Carroll
Alan Fletcher
More info on our regular guests here.