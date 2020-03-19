Advertisement
Tonight on The Project: Nurse Georgie Carroll & Alan Fletcher!

Nurse Georgie Carroll & Alan Fletcher

The Project staff

2020-03-19T23:00:25+00:00

What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!

What you need to know
  • Why panic buying at supermarkets and pharmacies is just not necessary.
  • What help is available for people who are struggling in this tough time?
  • The new measures being taken to tackle COVID-19.
  • How you can mark Anzac Day after dawn service cancellations.
  • Neighbours' Alan Fletcher gets the Sam Taunton interview treatment.
  • Plus the hilarious Nurse Georgie Carroll joins us, direct from self-isolation!

THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST

SUNDAY

Harry Styles

MONDAY

Steve Price

TUESDAY

Nath Valvo

WEDNESDAY

Stefan Dennis

THURSDAY

Karl Chandler and Tommy Dassalo

Kate Langbroek

FRIDAY

Nurse Georgie Carroll

Alan Fletcher

More info on our regular guests here.

