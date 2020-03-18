Advertisement
MENU

Tonight on The Project: Kate Langbroek, Karl Chandler & Tommy Dassalo!

Kate Langbroek, Karl Chandler & Tommy Dassalo

The Project staff

2020-03-18T23:00:25+00:00

What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!

What you need to know
  • The PM cracks down on school closures as Britain decides to shut theirs.
  • What jobs are most at risk of being lost due to the pandemic?
  • Should interstate borders be closed as well as international ones?
  • People around the world entertaining us on social media during the outbreak.
  • Kate Langbroek updates us on her situation from Italy.
  • Plus the hilarious hosts of The Little Dum Dum podcast, Karl Chandler and Tommy Dassalo, live!

THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST

SUNDAY

Harry Styles

MONDAY

Steve Price

TUESDAY

Nath Valvo

WEDNESDAY

Stefan Dennis

THURSDAY

Karl Chandler and Tommy Dassalo

Kate Langbroek

FRIDAY

Lawrence Mooney

More info on our regular guests here.

Related Content

The Project

Health Minister's Office Response To Thalidomide Victims

1 min read

The Project

Are The Nats In Crisis?

3 min read

The Project

Jack De Belin To Sue The NRL Over Suspension

2 min read