Tonight on The Project: Kate Langbroek, Karl Chandler & Tommy Dassalo!

What on The Project tonight, plus this week's guests!
What you need to know
- The PM cracks down on school closures as Britain decides to shut theirs.
- What jobs are most at risk of being lost due to the pandemic?
- Should interstate borders be closed as well as international ones?
- People around the world entertaining us on social media during the outbreak.
- Kate Langbroek updates us on her situation from Italy.
- Plus the hilarious hosts of The Little Dum Dum podcast, Karl Chandler and Tommy Dassalo, live!
THIS WEEK'S GUEST LIST
SUNDAY
Steve Price
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
Karl Chandler and Tommy Dassalo
Kate Langbroek
FRIDAY
Lawrence Mooney
