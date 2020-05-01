Man Shot Dead By Police, Five Stabbed At WA Shopping Centre

A man has been shot dead by police and five people have been stabbed at a shopping centre in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Police were called to South Hedland Square Shopping Centre at 10 am on Friday, following reports of an armed offender at the scene.

Witnesses told local media that they saw a man armed with a knife.

Police confirmed a man was shot by officers who were responding to the incident.

Five other people are being treated for stab wounds at Hedland Health Campus.

Three are in a stable condition, two are in a serious but stable condition.

It's understood one of the victims was stabbed in the neck.

"Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries," A WA police spokesman said on Friday.

"There is no ongoing concern regarding public safety in South Hedland."

Port Hedland Commissioner Fred Riebeling told AAP one of the victims is a council employee who works at a local theatre.

"It's really upsetting," he said.

"Half the town will probably know someone involved."