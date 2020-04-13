Advertisement
Two People Found Dead At Perth Home On Easter Sunday

Homicide Squad detectives are questioning a man after the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a unit in Perth on Easter Sunday.

The bodies of a man and a woman, who were believed to have known each other, were found inside a unit on Leonard Street in Victoria Park.

Neighbours had reportedly heard screaming on Sunday afternoon before the bodies were discovered.

Police say a man is assisting Homicide Squad detectives with their investigation.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he had a big team working on the case.

"It's clearly a very suspicious and tragic set of circumstances," he told ABC radio on Monday.

