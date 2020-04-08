Police Save Unconscious Boy From Burning House In Dramatic Rescue

Dramatic bodycam vision has captured the moment officers rescued a young boy from a burning home in Western Australia.

WA Police were called to a house fire in South Hedland -- near Port Hedland, in the north-west of the state -- around 1.30am on Friday, March 27. They found an unconscious eight-year-old boy lying on the floor.

Footage of the rescue shows the officers frantically searching for a way into the house to get to the boy, named Liam.

“We were able to capture the actions that these brave officers took, by breaking into the home while the house was on fire,” Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said on Wednesday, as vision of the dramatic rescue was released.

Relying on only their flashlights to see, the officers smashed a window in an attempt to reach the boy, but were unable to gain entry.

After gaining access through a door, one officer managed to reach Liam and drag him to safety.

The young boy was revived and has since been released from hospital, making a full recovery.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services attended and extinguished the fire, which caused significant damage to the house.

Detectives have charged an 18-year-old man from South Hedland with criminal damage by fire, and acts causing bodily harm or danger. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on May 11.