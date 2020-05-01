Lawn Bowls Is Back On In South Australia

South Australia's lawn bowlers have been given the green light to return with some of the tough health restrictions relaxed in the state after it recorded its ninth consecutive day of no new cases of coronavirus.

While clubs around the state are now being allowed to have roll ups and practice, there are strict health and safety conditions that still need to be met by all players.

Mark Easton, CEO of Bowls SA said some of the new conditions include having no more than 10 people in venues and bowlers will need to keep a 1.5 metre distance when they're out on the green.

They'll also need to bring their own bowls and players will be required to use separate mats and jacks.

They'll also have to leave immediately after they finish playing and cleaning the equipment.

"Effectively we are allowing clubs to have roll ups and practice at the venues with social distancing," Easton told 10 News First.

"Previously in March we had a cease play of all activity and we have lifted those restrictions in accordance with state government guidelines."

"Hopefully in time we can lift further restrictions for competition to get back into play."

Nevertheless, the move has been welcomed by bowling clubs, many of which have been crippled by the recent COVID-19 restrictions.

TJ Saunders, President of the Edwardstown Bowling Club, said members are looking forward to being able to get out on the green from next week.

"Being closed now since March, the greens still need to be maintained there's still costs associated with running sport clubs," Saunders said.

"There's not really a funding package out there to actually subsidise that for the clubs so they have to dig into their pockets or when they get back on the green work harder," Saunders said.

Clubs are also hoping that with other sporting clubs still closed, new players might decide to give lawn bowls a crack when restrictions are further eased.

And with elderly members of the community still being encouraged to self-isolate due to the ongoing risk of the virus, clubs hope more young people might also get involved.

"There is a lot of youth in our sport," Easton told 10 News First.

"To give you an idea our state side and our national side are younger than the Australian cricket side so it's an all walks of life game."

Saunders said it was absolutely a game for all ages and all levels.

"You get out there in some of the clubs here in Adelaide where children as young as six and seven are out there playing a competitive game all the way through or it's an opportunity to play with their parents or grandparents," he said.

"It's not a game of speed and strength but one of skill and agility of the fingers."