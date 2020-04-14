Ruby Princess Crew Member Says Staff Kept In The Dark About Conditions On Board

A Ruby Princess crew member says staff have not been told of any plans about the ship's future, including when the more than 1,000 workers on board would be allowed to go home.

The ship's personal trainer Byron Sodani has spoken exclusively to 10 News First, claiming staff on the ship -- which is currently docked in Port Kembla south of Sydney, have been left in the dark about how many people on board are sick with the virus.

"We don't have much information and it's just annoying," Sodani said.

"We have the right to know what the situation is on board."

He said most of the crew members -- who have been ordered to stay inside their cabins for isolation -- get their information from outside the ship.

"If it's true or not true, I don't know," Sodani said.

"The lack of information is really disappointing and we are dealing with health here so it's quite important for us to know."

According to NSW Health, there has been "large-scale testing" on board the Ruby Princess.

"There have been 69 crew on board the Ruby Princess who are symptomatic and have tested positive to COVID-19, three more than yesterday," NSW Health said in a statement.

"All have mild symptoms and many are already close to recovery."

It brings the total number of infected crew members on board to 128, with 59 of those no longer symptomatic.

A total of 11 people have been evacuated from the ship with COVID-19 and are currently being treated at Sydney health facilities.

But Sodani wants everyone on board to be tested, and believes if the crew had been tested a month ago they wouldn't have had to "go through all this stress for the last three weeks."

"Get us tested, so once we are healthy we are also out of danger," he said.

When 10 News First spoke to Sodani last week, he said docking in Port Kembla had made it easier psychologically on the crew to be closer to land.

But on Tuesday, he said some of the staff have spent nine days in isolation with no windows, making it even more stressful.

"I'm really lucky, I have a cabin with a balcony and sunlight but some of them don't," he said.

Sodani said many of the crew on board were desperate to get back to their families.

"Some of them are in isolation since 19-20 March," he said.

"That is 24 days. That is a long time without knowing what's going to happen.

"We need to know what's going to happen, we need to know, we want to know when we are getting off and when we are going home."

10 News First understands the U.S., U.K. and Canada are in discussions to charter flights to remove their citizens, but there is still no word on the fate of the other 50 nationalities on board.

It's also still unclear if and when the ship will next be allowed to leave Port Kembla.

"We need to reach a point where Health are satisfied that we have passed the transmission rate that we can send the ship on its way without endangering health," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

The Ruby Princess is currently under a criminal investigation by NSW Police over why passengers from the ship were allowed to disembark in Sydney in March.

On Tuesday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian admitted that investigation could take another five months to complete.

Since disembarking in Sydney, hundreds of passengers have been confirmed to have become infected with the virus.

Sodani said he was shocked at the number of people who still joined the cruise early in March for its final voyage before arriving in Sydney on March 19.

He believes the cruise should not have sailed when many countries had already reported many cases of the virus around the world.

"We are talking about people's lives, about health, it's the most important thing, people's lives," he said.

"That cruise should not have been done because if it wasn't done, we would have been saving some people."

A spokesperson for Carnival Australia, which operates Princess Cruises including the Ruby Princess, directed 10 daily to speak with the Australian Border Force and NSW Health, saying the company could not comment "independently of these agencies" as "operations at Port Kembla are being led by [them]".