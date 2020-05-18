One Dead, One Seriously Injured In Failed Flying Tribute To Coronavirus Healthcare Workers

One person has died and another is in a serious condition after a Canadian Air Forces jet crashed during a flying tribute to healthcare workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Canadian Air Force confirmed one person had died after the plane crashed into a house during an aerobatics show aimed at boosting morale in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eyewitnesses captured the moment on camera which showed the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft fly alongside a second jet in the vicinity of Kamloops, British Columbia.

The tailing plane appeared to nose dive and emit smoke before it plummeted to the ground and burst into flame.

One person is seen ejecting from the plane prior to its crash.

A witness told CBC News there was "no noise" when the plane went down.

"It was strange, and then the plane just did a cartwheel and fell right out of the sky," Annette Schonewille said.

Just boom, straight down, and then a burst of black, black smoke.

CR Snowbirds confirmed a second person was seriously injured in the crash; however, they are expected to recover.

"Our previous statement indicated that the surviving member of the crash suffered serious injuries, we can confirm that their injuries are not considered life threatening," a statement read.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is expected to provide an update on the crash.

"We can confirm that we have contacted all primary family members of those involved.

"More information will be communicated in the near future."d

The air show, aimed to lift spirits, has left many stunned.

Messages of support have flooded in, including one from the Canadian Prime Minister.

"My thoughts are with the members of the [Royal Canadian Air Force]," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote.

Investigations into the cause of the crash continue.