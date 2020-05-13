Woman Mauled To Death By Her French Bulldog

Lisa Urso, 52, was mauled to death inside her home by her pet French bulldog.

Urso, from Illinois, U.S., was found in the back of her home by a friend on Saturday.

According to Lake County Coroner Dr Howard Cooper, Urso had recently adopted the dog. It had originally been bred to fight.

“It wasn’t the neck, most (bite marks) were (on) her legs and arms,” Cooper said.

“Some on her torso as well. Just a lot of bites. A lot of scratching … I hate to say it but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack.”

Cooper said the attack started inside the home Urso shared with her boyfriend who, according to Cooper, was also recently attacked by the same dog.

Urso had gone to animal control to get the dog back.

“You don’t really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed but we forget animals can be powerful,” Cooper said.

“This animal has a lot of jaw strength.”

Cooper said the rescue dog had been used to fight in the past.

Urso was open about her love of her dogs on social media, referring to them as her 'handsome boys'.

Following the attack, her second French bulldog also had some blood on it. Her border collie did not.

Cooper said Urso’s boyfriend wasn’t home at the time of the attack.