IKEA Asks Customers Not To Masturbate In Its Stores

IKEA has been forced to remind shoppers not to masturbate in its stores after a woman in China was allegedly caught in the act.

A video of the woman that went viral in China after it was posted on social media forced the Swedish furniture company to weigh in on the issue.

“We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store,” IKEA said in a statement.

The DIY act has forced the flatpack experts to tighten up security at the store, which is one of 33 in China.

IKEA also asked shoppers to go about their shopping in an “orderly and civilised way”.

The clip, which had been viewed more than nine million times, showed the woman in a white blouse sitting on a sofa in one of IKEA’s stores.

Other shoppers walk past as she continues touching herself, and one point she begins twerking for the camera.

The clip has since been removed from social media.