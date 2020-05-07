Last Chance To View Spectacular Super Flower Moon

The spectacular Super Flower Moon is the last chance to see a full supermoon this year.

On Thursday night the Moon will be its biggest and best -- with the full moon appearing in syzygy, or exactly opposite the sun -- at 8.45pm AEST.

A supermoon occurs when a new or full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, making it seem brighter and bigger in the sky.

And it's also a Flower Moon -- which happens in May every year -- because it occurs at the start of the bloom of springtime flowers — if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere.

Thus a Super Flower Moon, (even though we're headed into Autumn).

Thursday's views are tipped to be better than Wednesday night's, but we've already been teased by some amazing lunar moments -- photos from around the world have shown the Moon looming large over iconic landmarks.

Check out some of the most incredible images so far:

The Super Flower Moon will be the last supermoon for 2020.

While the Southern Hemisphere is heading for the opposite season, and the moon will not be marking new springtime flowers down under, we are still able to enjoy the view.

And astronomy buffs rejoice -- the Super Flower Moon was not the only space phenomenon to light up the skies this week -- the Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaked on Monday and Tuesday.

The shower got its name because the meteors appear to be originating from the constellation of Aquarius. It happens every year as Earth passes through the remnants left behind by Halley’s Comet.

Happy viewing!