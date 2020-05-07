Space Force Launches Recruitment Video For People Whose Purpose Isn't On This Planet

A slogan for a newly released recruitment video for the U.S. Space Force says "maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet."

Don't mistake this video for a trailer for the upcoming Netflix comedy series Space Force starring Steve Carell. This is the real deal, the first official recruitment video the U.S. Space Force.

Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett and Air Force Gen. John W. Raymond revealed the video during a Livestream on Wednesday from Colorado Springs.

"Some people look to the stars and ask, 'what if?'," a narrator is heard over footage of a man gazing up at the sky. "Our job is to have an answer."

Secretary Barrett said so far recruitment hasn't been a problem for the Space Force.

"There's been an avalanche of applicants," she said

"It is in the exciting business of exploring, defending and applying capabilities in space. It's a very exciting time."

The recruitment video has another catchline that asks potential candidates to "plan for what's possible while it's still impossible."

Secretary Barrett also explained in the Livestream how important the space force is to maintain the country's security and everyday life. "It is important for us to deter aggressive action against American assets. But if deterrence fails, we need to be prepared to defend. And if necessary, shoot back," she said.

Feature image: SPACEFOUNDATION.ORG