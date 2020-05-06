At Least 90,000 Health Workers Worldwide Have Tested Positive To Covid-19

At least 90,000 health-care workers worldwide are believed to have been infected with Covid-19, and possibly twice that, amid reports of continuing shortages of protective equipment.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) said the disease has killed more than 260 nurses and is urging authorities to keep more accurate records to help prevent the virus from spreading among staff and patients.

The Geneva-based association said a month ago 100 nurses had died in the pandemic sparked by a novel coronavirus that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

"The figure for health care workers infections has risen from 23,000 to we think more than 90,000, but that is still an under-estimation because it is not (covering) every country in the world," Howard Catton, ICN's chief executive officer, told Reuters Television in its lakeside offices.

"This failure to record both infection rates and deaths among healthcare workers is putting more nurses and their patients in danger," a statement from the ICN said.

The 90,000 estimate is based on information collected on 30 countries from nursing associations, government figures and media reports.

The ICN represents 130 countries' associations and more than 20 million registered nurses.

Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) said its 194 member states are not providing comprehensive figures on health worker infections as they grapple with the unprecedented crisis.

on April 11 The WHO said some 22,000 health workers were thought to have been infected.