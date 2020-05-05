Baby Driver: Five-Year-Old Caught Behind The Wheel Of Parents' Car Was 'Going To Buy A Lamborghini'

A five-year-old caught behind the wheel of his parents' car told police he was on his way to buy a Lamborghini -- despite having just $3 in his pocket.

Police flagged down the SUV when they spotted it weaving in and out of lanes on a highway in Utah at 50km/h.

The driver obeyed the police's signals and pulled over -- but officers were stunned when they saw five-year-old Adrian behind the wheel.

Adrian told police he'd driven five minutes from home after an argument with his mother where she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

"He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet," Utah Highway Patrol wrote on Twitter.

Police said they initially thought it was an impaired driver who might need medical attention.

Dash camera footage posted by KSL-TV shows a patrol officer questioning the five-year-old who admits the car belongs to his mother.

"Where did you come from? How did you get this car?" dash camera video recorded the baffled officer asking Adrian.

"Five years old. Wow," he is heard saying in the footage.

Adrian told the officer he'd been planning to drive to his sister's house in California, which is about a 12-hour drive from Utah.

The boy was seen sitting at the edge of his seat so he could reach the pedals.

Police said no-one was injured in the incident.

Adrian's sister, Sidney Estrada, told KUTV she was watching the family's children while their parents were at work and had fallen asleep.

When she woke up she panicked, realising the SUV and Adrian were missing.

"I saw that the truck was gone, and he was gone, and the keys were gone... I don't know what went through his mind," she told KUTV.

The family said Adrian had never driven before and they are amazed he managed to get the keys to the car and drive across town.

It is unclear whether local prosecutors will file charges against the parents of the child.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au