Woman Wearing Stormtrooper Outfit On 'Star Wars Day' Arrested At Gunpoint

A woman dressed in a Stormtrooper costume has been arrested at gunpoint.

May 4 is widely recognised as 'Star Wars Day', with well-known slogan 'May the 4th be with you', so a local business in Canada thought it would mark the occasion.

The owner of Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina in Alberta, Bradley Whalen, told local media the day rapidly turned into a disaster when one of his employees was arrested at gunpoint.

He explained the eatery had been playing music in the carpark and one of his employees had dressed up as a Stormtrooper.

Whalen believes a member of the public spotted the woman brandishing a plastic toy gun and assumed it was a real one, prompting them to call the police.

Inspector Jason Walper confirmed police had received two calls regarding a firearms complaint. Authorities then dispatched three police cruisers and a truck shortly after.

Video footage shows officers shouting at the women before Whalen comes outside to tell them she's holding a toy gun.

Officers hold the woman at gunpoint and continue to do so even after she has dropped the plastic gun to the ground.

Police are now investigating the officers' response to the incident.

Walper told local media he had not yet fully reviewed all of the details, but claims “the person did not comply with the police verbal directions. Eventually, they did after multiple repeated orders given by the police officers.”

After she got on her knees, Walper adds that the officers then “pushed the individual down to the ground” and put her into handcuffs.

The employee sustained a bloody nose but was otherwise unharmed.

“It wasn’t a matter of her not wanting to cooperate,” Whalen said, pointing to the fact his employee struggled to get down on the ground due to the costume she was wearing, not because she would not comply with officers' orders.

“She dropped the gun when they told her to and just forcing her, making her get down on the ground after they determined that she wasn’t a risk and that the gun wasn’t even a real gun, it was a plastic Star Wars blaster," he said.

The 18-year-old woman was arrested and placed into the police car but was released at the scene and no charges were laid.

“She must be traumatised. She’s got guns pointed at her because she came to work today to dress up as a stormtrooper to promote Star Wars Day and she lasted an hour before she had guns pointed at her," Whalen said.

