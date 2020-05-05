Owner Giving Away Amityville-Esque Haunted House For Free

A house in Louisiana could be yours free, as long as you don’t mind sharing it with ghosts.

The four-bedroom property, which was built between the late-1920s and early-1930s, in Lafayette is believed to be haunted by an old woman.

McLain Development, a real estate company, had recently purchased the property and wanted to “save the history of the home”.

But the history of the house has meant potential buyers are reluctant, leading real estate agent Sylvia McLain to offer the house for free.

“We are offering it to anyone who would be interested in moving it to another location for restoration,” McLain said in a Facebook post.

“We have concentrated our efforts and development cost in saving as many of the trees as possible and simply do not have a place in the neighbourhood for the home.”

According to McLain, the house had been lived in until six months ago and was vacated because of the development. While the free house may be tempting, it can cost US$80,000 to move a house to another location.

Former tenants of the property have used the comments to speak of their experience living in the house.

“I lived here in 2017. It is Haunted but the spirits are benevolent, for the most part,” Lily Lafleur said in the comments on the post.

“There is absolutely activity on the stairs, and a Victorian-era woman was witnessed floating down the stairs from the top to the middle.”

Dawn Vallot DeClout even claims her grandmother Adele is the spirit that is attached to the house.

”We believe [Adele] is the ghost, but she's not menacing at all. She was probably like 4ft9in and weighed about 100lb,” she said.

"She lived to be almost 90 and she was always digging in the pots, like when you have something on the stove and someone goes and looks in the pot and stirs it around."