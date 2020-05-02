Advertisement
Princess Charlotte Delivers Food Hampers In New Photos To Mark Her Fifth Birthday

Taylor Ryan

10 daily Social Media Producer

2020-05-02T00:42:23+00:00

New photos of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge have been released as the young royal celebrates her fifth birthday.

The four photos, snapped by her mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, show Charlotte delivering food hampers to elderly people living in isolation.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs ahead of Princess Charlotte's 5th birthday tomorrow," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

In the pictures, Charlotte can be seen dropping off pasta and other parcels to peoples' doorsteps around Sandringham Estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are well known for their charitable acts, and often involve their children. Photo: Kensington Royal

Princess Charlotte delivers a packet of pasta to a home in the Sandringham area. Photo: Kensington Royal

The Royal family will celebrate Charlotte's fifth birthday privately at their Norfolk country home, as they continue to self isolate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince William and Kate commonly share photos of their three children on their birthdays, and the Duchess is well-known for her love and talent of taking iconic pictures of Charlotte, her older brother Prince George, 6, and younger brother Prince Louis, who turned two on the second of April.

Happy Birthday Prince George! Royals Celebrate With New Portraits Taken By Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Prince George's sixth birthday with brand new photographs of the future king.

