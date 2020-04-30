Pilot's Flight Path Says Exactly What He Thinks About Coronavirus

A young pilot has taken to the skies to write what we’ve all been thinking.

Greggor Hines, a university student, wrote the words “F**k COVID 19” in the air north of Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old holds a private pilot’s license.

Hines used his dad’s Piper Cherokee to write the message, which was spread out over almost 191 nautical miles.

It took him about an hour to complete.

Flightradar24, which tracks flights all over the world, posted on Twitter the flight path that Hines took.

“We're just going to leave this here,” the tweet read.

Hines told the Washingtonian his aim was to “express how he felt” about the coronavirus situation.

“We’d just got a new compass in the aeroplane and I just had to check it out somehow,” he said.

It’s not the first coronavirus-related message that has been left in the skies lately.

Coronavirus READ MORE Pilot Uses Flight Tracker To Tell World To 'Stay Home' An Austrian pilot has taken to the skies to deliver an important message to the world.

In March, an Austrian pilot wrote the words ‘Stay Home’ in a sky-high public service announcement near Vienna.

An Icelandair pilot drew a heart in the sky above the capital city Reykjavik as the plane arrived from China with medical supplies last week.