Boeing To Axe 15,000 Jobs As Dire Forecast Warns Half Of Worldwide Workers Could Lose Livelihoods

Boeing is preparing to cut 10 percent of its global workforce as the company struggles under the strain of COVID-19 which has added additional pressure to the existing troubles from the grounding of its 737 Max fleet.

The announcement comes as the company recorded a A$980 million loss in the first quarter of 2020 after the global air travel industry was all but wiped by the pandemic.

Chicago-based Boeing has more than 153,000 people under its employ across primarily the United States as well as 65 other countries, according to its website.

Now, around 15,000 of those staff members are set to lose their jobs with Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun warning the heaviest job losses will be made in "areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers."

Many of the job cuts, to be completed by the end of year through voluntary and involuntary layoffs as well as natural turnover, will be at the company’s commercial aircraft division, where it was already grappling with a production freeze and year-long grounding of the 737 MAX following two fatal crashes.

"I know this news is a blow during an already challenging time," Calhoun told employees in a letter sent to staff on Wednesday.

"I regret the impact this will have on many of you. I sincerely wish there were some other way."

Announcing Boeing's first quarter results, Calhoun said the pandemic was affecting every aspect of the company's businesses, from customer demand to production continuity and supply chain stability.

He said while the company's business portfolio for the rest of 2020 would be focused on the safe return of the 737 MAX aircraft, he admitted the program was moving slower than planned because of the impacts of the crisis.

"While COVID-19 is adding unprecedented pressure to our business, we remain confident in our long-term future," Calhoun said.

"We continue to support our defense customers in their critical national security missions. We are progressing toward the safe return to service of the 737 MAX, and we are driving safety, quality and operational excellence into all that we do every day."

Air travel has always been resilient, our portfolio of products and technology is well positioned, and we are confident we will emerge from the crisis and thrive again as a leader of our industry.

It comes as a United Nation's agency has forecast dire impacts on global workforce numbers as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The International Labour Organisation said with the continued sharp decline in working hours globally due to the pandemic, around 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy are in "immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed".

That equates to nearly half of the global workforce, the ILO warned, adding that it comes after the drop in working hours in the 2020 second quarter is now forecast to be much worse than previously estimated.

"Compared to pre-crisis levels, a 10.5 percent deterioration is now expected, equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs (assuming a 48-hour working week)," the ILO said on Wednesday.

"The previous estimate was for a 6.7 percent drop, equivalent to 195 million full-time workers. This is due to the prolongation and extension of lockdown measures."

The organisation estimated in just the first month of the crisis there was a 60 percent drop in the income of informal workers globally.

"This translates into a drop of 81 percent in Africa and the Americas, 21.6 percent in Asia and the Pacific, and 70 percent in Europe and Central Asia."

It's led to calls from the organisation for urgent worldwide policy measures to support workers in the informal economy and others who are vulnerable.

"As the pandemic and the jobs crisis evolve, the need to protect the most vulnerable becomes even more urgent,” ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said.

“For millions of workers, no income means no food, no security and no future. Millions of businesses around the world are barely breathing. They have no savings or access to credit."

"These are the real faces of the world of work. If we don’t help them now, these enterprises will simply perish.”