Palaeontologists Reveal Fossil Of Strange Mammal Known As 'Crazy Beast'

The skeleton of a mammal, which lived alongside dinosaurs on the island of Madagascar, has been unveiled by a team of researchers.

Palaeontologists, including those from Monash University, revealed the full fossil skeleton of the "unprecedentedly bizarre" creature which existed about 66 million years ago.

Named Adalatherium, or "crazy beast" in Malagasy and Greek, its remains were initially unearthed in 1999 by Dr David Krause, a curator at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

What Dr Krause had uncovered had been a closely guarded secret until a recent study published in the journal, Nature.

The research indicates the animal belonged to an unknown group of extinct mammals found only in the southern hemisphere.

The preserved fossil contains almost all of the creature's bones and teeth.

According to Dr Alistair Evans, an Associate Professor from the Monash University School of Biological Sciences, it has taken 20 years to understand what type of mammal was and how it lived in its ecosystem.

This is the first fossil skeleton from the group of mammals called gondwanatherians, named after the southern supercontinent Gondwana, which was made up of Australia, Africa, Madagascar, South America and India.

Any fossils previously discovered from this group only contained teeth, or a single skull, meaning up until recently scientists had no idea what these creatures actually looked like.

“We could never have believed we would find such an extraordinary fossil of this mysterious mammal,” Prof Evans said.

“This is the first real look at a novel experiment in mammal evolution.”

During the Age of Dinosaurs, mammals were mostly the size of a mouse.

So this new mammal is no doubt a giant compared to its counterparts.

Scientists say it was about the size of a cat and would have weighed three kilograms.

“The strangeness of the animal is clearly apparent in the teeth – they are backwards compared to all other mammals, and must have evolved afresh from a remote ancestor,” Prof Evans explained.

Adalatherium is particularly unusual because it evolved isolated on an island for tens of millions of years, meaning it had to determine its own solutions to gathering and finding food.

“This is a similar situation to the marsupial mammals of Australia – so different from the animals of the rest of the world,” Prof Evans.

Images: Denver Museum of Nature & Science