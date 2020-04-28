China's Top Scientists Believe Covid-19 Likely To Come Back Each Year

Scientists from China’s top medical research centres believes the world could be hit with a yearly wave of novel coronavirus, similar to the way the flu works.

The team of viral and medical researchers told reporters in Beijing the virus would be unlikely to disappear in the same way SARS did 17 years ago.

SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) was identified in 2003 and is a cousin of COVID-19, but those infected showed obvious symptoms.

Because COVID-19 does not show obvious symptoms in all patients, asymptomatic carriers make it harder to contain and stop it being transmitted.

The quarantine of SARS patients meant the virus could be wiped out quickly, however the researchers believe this will not be possible with COVID-19.

“This is very likely to be an epidemic that co-exists with humans for a long time, becomes seasonal and is sustained within human bodies,” said Jin Qi, director of the Institute of Pathogen Biology at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing, Bloomberg reported.

China’s state-run newspaper China Daily also reported Jin does not believe ‘Patent Zero’ will ever be known.

"If patient zero is asymptomatic or has very mild symptoms, he or she may not have seen a doctor and left a medical record,” he said.

According to John Hopkins data of world-wide cases, China has had 4,637 deaths.

The Morrison government has declared it won't give in to coercion as the Chinese embassy doubled down on its claims Australia's call for an investigation into the coronavirus is politically motivated and labelled our top diplomat a sham.

Australia has held firm on calls for a global review into the origins of the virus despite China's threats to boycott Australian education, tourism and agriculture in retaliation.

"The government has made our displeasure with those remarks known," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Later in the day, a spokesperson for the embassy detailed DFAT head Frances Adamson's phone call to ambassador Cheng Jingye over his threats.

Adamson told Cheng the proposal didn't have a political motive and didn't target China.

"Ambassador Cheng elaborated clearly China's relevant position, stressing that no matter what excuses the Australian side has made, the fact cannot be buried that the proposal is a political manoeuvre," the spokesperson said.

"Just as a western saying goes: Cry up wine and sell vinegar."

The saying is a reference to offering up a good product but substituting it with a sham.

The ambassador also told Adamson Australia must "put aside ideological bias, stop political games and do more things to promote the bilateral relations", the embassy said.

With AAP.