Multimillionaire Charged Over Suspected Murder, 'Faked' Kidnapping Of Missing Wife

In 2018, the disappearance of Anne-Elisabeth Hagen made international headlines after the 68-year-old was believed to have been kidnapped for a multimillion dollar cryptocurrency ransom.

Now, more than two years after she went missing, her husband -- multimillionaire tycoon Tom Hagen -- has been taken into custody, suspected of killing his wife and faking the entire abduction.

On Tuesday, Norwegian police said after 18 months of investigation they now believe they have "sufficient cause" to suspect Hagen, and have charged him with the "murder or complicity in the murder" of his wife.

"As other hypotheses have been weakened, the grounds for suspecting Tom Hagen have... been gradually strengthened," police said in a statement.

Investigators revealed they had changed their main hypothesis around Anne-Elisabeth's disappearance months ago, after initially believing she had been abducted by someone with a financial motive.

Since June 2019, police have been investigating on the suspicion that she had most likely been killed, after finding no evidence that she was alive and having had no recent contact with the alleged kidnappers, Reuters reported.

"We now believe there was no abduction and that there were never any genuine negotiations," police said.

"In other words, we believe that there was a clear and well-planned attempt at misleading the police."

Hagen, a real estate investor, has been remanded in custody for at least four weeks as police continue their investigation.

"It is important to emphasise that although we have charged Tom Hagen, the case is still being investigated and there are several unanswered questions," police said.

"It will be particularly important to clarify the role played by Tom Hagen, to find Anne-Elisabeth Hagen and to determine whether other people are involved."

Police have refused to comment on a suspected motive due to the investigation being ongoing.

Hagen's lawyer, Svein Holden, said his client denied the accusations against him and he "strongly maintains that he has nothing to do with this".

The Case

Police initially kept Anne-Elisabeth's disappearance quiet for a number of months after she vanished, saying they feared for her safety, but eventually decided to go public hoping it would result in more leads.

A week after the police went public, the alleged kidnappers again contacted the family via a digital platform, the lawyer Holden, who represented the family then, said at the time.

“The family has not seen proof that Anne-Elisabeth is alive nor that the people who claim to be in control of Anne-Elisabeth actually do have her now,” Holden said then.

The lawyer declined at the time to reveal the exact contents of the communication, adding that the digital platform on which it took place offered very little opportunity for dialogue.

Norwegian business magazine Kapital has estimated the net worth of Tom Hagen to amount to about $300 million.

