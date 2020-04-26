Advertisement
News

Desks Moved Outside In Extreme Korean Measures To Continue Exams During Pandemic

AP

2020-04-26T02:44:26+00:00

South Korea has pushed on with exams despite the threat of COVID-19 by holding tests outdoors and keeping desks distanced from each other.

Insurance industry employees in South Korea held their qualification exams outdoors as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Desks were spaced far apart during the exam. Image: Associated Press

Social distancing regulations meant it wasn't possible for them to do the test in a hall as would normally be the case.

So, the General Insurance Association of Korea held the event in a school yard instead.

National

READ MORE

HSC Exams Will Go Ahead For NSW Students This Year, Despite Coronavirus

Year 12 students will sit written exams for the Higher School Certificate in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Every participant was checked for fever, and desks and chairs were thoroughly disinfected after use.

As the South Korean government has eased restrictions for social distancing, job and licence exams are gradually resuming.

education covid-19 coronavirus

Related Content

Coronavirus

The Most Bizarre Social Distancing Outfits

2 min read

Coronavirus

No Kidding: Wild Goats Take Over Empty Streets Of Town In Lockdown

2 min read

World

India Orders Strict Lockdown Of 1.3 Billion Citizens For 21 Days

1 min read