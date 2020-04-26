Desks Moved Outside In Extreme Korean Measures To Continue Exams During Pandemic

South Korea has pushed on with exams despite the threat of COVID-19 by holding tests outdoors and keeping desks distanced from each other.

Insurance industry employees in South Korea held their qualification exams outdoors as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing regulations meant it wasn't possible for them to do the test in a hall as would normally be the case.

So, the General Insurance Association of Korea held the event in a school yard instead.

Every participant was checked for fever, and desks and chairs were thoroughly disinfected after use.

As the South Korean government has eased restrictions for social distancing, job and licence exams are gradually resuming.