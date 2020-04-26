As speculation swirls about the supposed 'ill health' of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, satellite images have emerged appearing to show his train stationed at a North Korean resort town.

The train, which belongs to Kim, appears to be have been parked at a "leadership station" in the resort town of Wonsan between April 21 and 23, monitoring project, 38 North, reported.

It had previously been reported Kim was staying in a villa on the country's east coast while recovering from surgery.

The station is used exclusively by the Kim family, however, it is uncertain as to whether the leader is in Wonsan, according to 38 North.

“The train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast,” the report said.

It comes amid a series of conflicting reports on Kim's whereabouts.

Citing an unnamed US official, CNN reported last week that Kim was in "grave danger" after undergoing cardiovascular surgery.

Kim, 36, hasn't been seen publicly since April 11, with suspicions growing after the leader missed his grandfather's birthday celebrations on April 15.

Claims that Kim is severely unwell have been rebuffed by US President Donald Trump who said on Thursday that he believed "the report was incorrect".

South Korean officials have also denied knowledge of the developments.

Kang Min-seok, a spokesman at South Korea’s presidential Blue House, said there was “nothing to confirm rumours about chairman Kim Jong-un’s health, and no special movement has been detected inside North Korea as of now”.

China reportedly sent a team of doctors to the reclusive state to check on Kim's health on Thursday, according to Reuters.

North Korea is one of the world's most secretive and isolated countries, meaning it is difficult to gather intelligence on the country.

But it's not the first time there have been rumours about the North Korean leader's whereabouts.

In 2014, Kim disappeared for more than a month after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his angle, reappearing with a cane.

