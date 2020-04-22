Who Is Kim Yo-Jong? Little Sister Of North Korea's Dictator Emerges As Likely Successor

As rumours swirl about North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un's health, could his trusted sister Kim Yo-jong be the next in line to take his place?

Following a CNN report that Kim Jong-un is "in grave danger" after undergoing surgery, questions have emerged about who would be next to lead the world's most isolated state.

While we still do not know if these reports are credible, there has been an uptake in interest about Korean politics after it was revealed the US government has a contingency plan in place in the event the North Korean dictator dies.

The plan reportedly suggests the possibility of a mass-scale humanitarian crisis such as famine.

The world has now turned its attention to Kim Yo-jong, whose recently elevated position has been seen as a sign she could be her brother's successor.

Who is Kim Yo-jong?

With the personal lives of the Kim family shrouded in secrecy, experts say very little is known about Kim Yo-jong, the woman behind the state's propaganda machine.

In North Korea, Kim Yo-jong holds a revered status as the youngest daughter of the former leader Kim Jong-il and the granddaughter of the founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung.

She's been described as an accomplished diplomat who's risen quickly through the ranks of North Korean politics, catching the attention of leaders around the globe.

But it wasn't until 2014 that she made her first public appearance.

Last month, she made her first public statement where she condemned South Korea as a “frightened dog barking” after the country protested a military exercise by North Korea.

Kim Yo-jong was placed on a blacklist for "severe human rights abuses" in 2017, along with several other North Korean officials.

While there is scarce knowledge about her personal life, her commitment to North Korea is indisputable, according to Korean Politics Lecturer Dr Bronwen Dalton from the University of Technology Sydney.

"She's 100 percent invested in maintaining the personality cult of the Kims, keeping borders closed and keeping Kims in power," Dalton said.

Kim Yo-jong is in her early 30s and is four years younger than her brother, who she has a close relationship with.

The computer science graduate had her first taste of politics in 2007 when she scored a junior role in the Workers' Party of Korea after graduating from Kim il-sung University in Pyongyang.

She's since been described as her brother's 'alter-ego' and is rumoured to be responsible for bolstering the country's image at home and abroad.

It's believed she and her sibling forged their close bond while attending the same primary school in Switzerland during the 90s, according to North Korean Leadership Watch.

Not only did she represent her brother at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea but she reportedly took over state duties while he underwent medical treatment in October 2014.

More recently, she's remembered for holding a crystal ashtray for the leader at a US nuclear summit and praising US President Donald Trump for attempting to improve the countries' bilateral relations.

In 2018, she was also seen handing her brother a pen to sign a guestbook during a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

At the border, she was spotted dutifully removing his gloves after he shovelled dirt on a ceremonial tree.

Who will be the next Supreme Leader of North Korea?

When Kim Jong-un's father died, the now-leader was not considered to be a likely successor. He was in his late 20s, relatively unknown and the youngest of his brothers.

But if Kim Jong-un was to die, it's even more unclear about who would step into his role.

Whoever is next in line will have to be "ruthless" when coming to power, according to North Korean expert from La Trobe University Dr Ben Habib.

They will not only need the royal lineage to claim legitimacy but also support from North Korea's political institution.

"It's like a Game of Thrones situation but we do have to be measured about this because we don't really know what will happen," Habib told 10 daily.

"The incoming leader has to have been integrated into the institution of the state and have the support of those in the party, otherwise they can't lead and they will be seen as weak."

While Kim-Yo-jong has both the name and rank to be considered as the next Supreme Leader, her gender could be a "red flag", according to Habib.

North Korea is a deeply patriarchal and Confucian country, with women holding a secondary role to men.

It has only had three male members of the Kim family lead since the country's inception.

Kim Jong-un's children are believed to be too young to rule and there are few known others that could step up and take his spot.

Dalton says the country is in an "interesting conundrum".

"The two pillars [of North Korea] are blood and patriarchy. The country has a family-based cult and leadership has been traditionally handed down from father to son," Dalton said.

"She's got the Kim blood which could make her an exception. Royal families are deeply anachronistic and patriarchal in nature. But he's allegedly killed his brother and gotten rid of his closest male relatives."

She's the only one that would really have the lineage.

Other candidates thought less likely to rule include Kim's elder brother Kim Jong-chul who was overlooked by Kim Jong-il for his lack of political nuance and love of Eric Clapton.

Kim's second in command Choe Ryong-hae has also been cited as having a chance, yet his lack of Kim blood makes him an unlikely candidate to rule.

Another possibility is a group of elite leaders ruling in a collective leadership of party elites, similar to the Soviet Union after Joseph Stalin died.

"Frankly, I think that's more likely. That you have a collective leadership a la Myanmar," Habib said.

"We don't know what will happen but everyone is taking their best-educated guess."

