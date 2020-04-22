Here's How To Celebrate The Planet Online On Earth Day

April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual global celebration in support of environmental protection.

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic is making it difficult to get outside and honour the beauty of the planet.

With the majority of the world's population in some form of isolation, Earth Day events have been cancelled.

However, organisations are getting creative and moving the holiday online with free virtual panels, concerts and other festivities that anyone can enjoy.

What’s Happening In Australia

Google Street View has enabled the Melbourne Museum to offer virtual tours of the towering eucalypts and ancient ferns in its Forest Gallery.

In recognition of the day, the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife announced it would plant one million trees in Australia during the next five years.

“Given the impact of Australia’s devastating bushfires in 2019/20, the Bushfire Recovery Nurseries will be the first step in significant replanting following the impact of the bushfires on tree species’ in gravely affected areas,” a spokesperson said.

Natural Resources Eyre Peninsula, in partnership with Alinytjara Wilurara Natural Resources and Parks and Wildlife Service South Australia, encouraged people to use rubbish found in their local area to create art to create awareness about the impact humans have on the environment.

Online and social-distance abiding activities across Australia are on the Earth Day website. It includes an app encouraging young people to become citizen scientists by photographing signs of environmental pollution around them - such as litter - and uploading it to a data map.

Earth Day Network

It's the first time Earth Day has gone completely digital.

On the official website, people all over the world can tune in for an all-day live stream event featuring messages, performances and calls to action from a group of people ranging from Al Gore and Zac Efron.

In addition to the live stream, there are daily challenges, petitions, volunteer activities and graphics to share on social media to get everyone in your community involved. Earth Day's social media team is also releasing one action each hour for 24 hours so that individuals can participate in helping the planet.

"While the coronavirus may force us to keep our distance, it will not force us to keep our voices down," organisers said.

Due to time differences, the festivities will kick off at 1 am (AEST) and continue into Thursday.

NASA

NASA has been celebrating #EarthDayAtHome all month and will have new content across its site and social media channels for the special day.

The space agency is hosting a special "NASA Science Live" broadcast featuring environmental experts exploring topics like green technology and coral reefs and posting a new YouTube playlist featuring a series of short videos from Earth science experts.

NASA is also hosting a live Q&A session from the International Space Station, hosting a live Q&A session on its Tumblr blog, and letting astronaut Jessica Meir, who recently returned from the International Space Station, take over its Instagram.

Earth Day Live

Earth Day Live is hosting an ongoing three-day live stream from 9 am to 9 pm on April 22-23 and 24 across streaming platforms.

The stream is hosted by The U.S. Climate Strike Coalition and Stop The Money Pipeline Coalition, which is made up of over 500 environmental organisations.

Dozens of celebrities, politicians, scientists, journalists and activists are participating, including Amber Tamblyn, Chelsea Handler, Jameela Jamil, Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Ruffalo.

The first day will centre around unity and building community, the second day focuses on financial institutions and ways to rebuild the economy and the third day highlights the urgency of political change to help the planet.

World Wildlife Fund and UNICEF

The World Wildlife Fund and UNICEF are also hosting a virtual concert on Earth Day with more than 40 artists from six countries, all participating from home.

With AAP.