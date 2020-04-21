'Bored' Kookaburra Keeping English Town Laughing

While Australians may be used to the sound of the kookaburra’s laugh, it is not usually heard in the United Kingdom.

But for the residents of the Norfolk town of Walcott, it’s become a daily occurrence.

Local Kat Tate, who volunteers at a local wildlife rescue, has been taking her pet kookaburra for a daily walk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tate has cared for the kookaburra, Siren, for over a year after he was born to captive-bred birds in the U.K..

Before the lockdown, Siren and Tate regularly attended local events to educate people on birds, and without these events, the native Australian bird has been finding isolation just as tiresome as humans.

“He absolutely loves that, but now everything's cancelled he's just really bored, so he enjoys coming out for a walk with me and the two dogs,” Tate told the BBC.

Residents in the small town have been mesmerised by Siren, and often stop when they hear his iconic laugh.

“With me and my green hair, a bird on my shoulder and two dogs, we must look quite a sight, and people do stop to ask what sort of a bird he is," Tate said.

Siren lives with several other birds in a large aviary, but they often spend much of their time in Tate’s house.

"It can take a bit of cleaning, but Siren likes it best inside and sits on the sofa to watch TV with us,” said Tate.

“He doesn't really like to fly very much, although he wears anklets and jesses when we are out, for his own safety.”