North Korean Leader 'In Grave Danger' After Surgery

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly "in grave danger" after undergoing surgery and has not been seen publicly since April 11.

A US official with "direct knowledge" told CNN the US government is monitoring the situation.

Suspicions into Kim's condition arose after he did not attend his grandfather's birthday on April 15.

South Korean media reported Kim had been receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month.

Kim had been recovering in a villa in Mount Kumgang, Hyangsan after undergoing the surgery on April 12, according to Daily NK.

It's not the first time that Kim has disappeared from the public eye, with the isolated state lacking in press freedom.

In 2014, Kim was not seen for over a month, prompting health rumours until he was seen with a cane and it was reported he had a cyst removed from his ankle.

More to come.