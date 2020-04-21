Advertisement
News

North Korean Leader 'In Grave Danger' After Surgery

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the Russia - North Korea Summit on April 25, 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia. Source: Getty Images.

Eden Gillespie

10 daily News Reporter

2020-04-21T01:54:34+00:00

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly "in grave danger" after undergoing surgery and has not been seen publicly since April 11.

A US official with "direct knowledge" told CNN the US government is monitoring the situation.

Suspicions into Kim's condition arose after he did not attend his grandfather's birthday on April 15.

South Korean media reported Kim had been receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month.

Kim had been recovering in a villa in Mount Kumgang, Hyangsan after undergoing the surgery on April 12, according to Daily NK.

It's not the first time that Kim has disappeared from the public eye, with the isolated state lacking in press freedom.

In 2014, Kim was not seen for over a month, prompting health rumours until he was seen with a cane and it was reported he had a cyst removed from his ankle. 

More to come.

news north-korea

Related Content

World

Man Fleeing North Korea Arrested In DMZ

1 min read

Hugh Riminton

Despite All The Doubters, Trump Might Have Achieved Something

3 min read

World

Trump To Meet With North Korea's Kim Jong-Un A Second Time Next Month

1 min read