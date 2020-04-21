Baby Accidentally Orders $40 Deliveroo Onion With Dad's Phone

A dad's hilarious tweet about his daughter ordering onions on Deliveroo has gone viral, his bemused reaction leaving thousands delighted.

Jamie, a dad from the United Kingdom, tweeted a screenshot of the online order he said his daughter accidentally placed on Tuesday after he let the one-year-old play with his phone.

The order on delivery app Deliveroo, for British supermarket Morrisons, showed one order of "large mild brown onions" for £1.50 ($AU2.95).

Not the end of the world, to be sure -- but with a £13.50 ($AU26.55) "small order fee", £4.50 for a delivery fee, and another £0.49 service fee, it added up.

"£20 for an onion," he tweeted. For context, that's about $AU40.

But Jamie later learned it wasn't so bad -- the order his daughter had placed actually included three onions.

"Turns out it was a pack of three so great value actually," he said sarcastically.

Jamie later posted a picture of his daughter with what was surely her first online purchase:

The original tweet, as of time of writing, has more than 11,000 retweets and 73,000 likes, with the follow-ups clocking up tens of thousands more.

It got the attention of Deliveroo itself, which came to offer some recompense for the $40 bag of onions.

"We'd love to send you the rest of the ingredients for a meal and some Deliveroo credit," the app's official Twitter account replied.

No word yet on what other ingredients Jamie requested, or what meal the famous onions might eventually make their way into.