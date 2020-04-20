Oil Prices Drop Below Zero For The First Time Ever

US crude oil has collapsed below zero US dollars for the first time in history, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut.

Oil reached a stunning negative $US37 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, also slumped, but that contract was nowhere near as weak because more storage is available worldwide.

While US oil prices are trading in negative territory for the first time ever, it is unclear whether that will trickle down to consumers, who typically see lower oil prices translate into cheaper petrol at the pump.

As billions of people around the globe stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, physical demand for crude oil has dried up, creating a global supply glut.

National READ MORE Fill 'Er Up: Petrol Prices Down Just In Time For Long Weekend Petrol prices are set to fall by 4 cents per litre just in time for the Australia Day long-weekend.

John Kilduff, partner at hedge fund Again Capital in New York, said normally such a situation would stimulate the global economy.

"It normally would be good for an extra two per cent on the GDP. You're not seeing the savings because no one is spending on the fuels," he said.

Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, said "it's like trying to explain something that is unprecedented and seemingly unreal".

"Pricey shut-ins or even bankruptcies could now be cheaper for some operators, instead of paying tens of dollars to get rid of what they produce."

Refiners are processing much less crude than normal, so hundreds of millions of barrels have gushed into storage facilities worldwide.

Traders have hired vessels just to anchor them and fill them with the excess oil.

A record 160 million barrels is sitting in tankers around the world.

Prices have been pressured for weeks with the coronavirus outbreak hammering demand while Saudi Arabia and Russia fought a price war and pumped more.

National READ MORE Aussie Petrol Prices Could Plunge To $1 Per Litre Australia's petrol prices could soon plunge to $1 a litre as two countries spar over how much oil should be produced under increased uncertainty brought on by coronavirus.

The two sides agreed more than a week ago to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), but that will not quickly reduce the global glut.

Brent oil prices have collapsed around 60 per cent since the start of the year, while US crude futures have fallen around 130 per cent to levels well below break-even costs necessary for many shale drillers.

This has led to drilling halts and drastic spending cuts.